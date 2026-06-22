ARTIST TALK

Join artists Kathleen Caprario, Sarah Grew, Sandra Honda, and Mei-ling Lee for a conversation exploring the impacts of climate change in Central Oregon, where drought, wildfire, heat domes, and other extreme events are reshaping the landscape and daily life.

The artists will discuss their work across photography, sculpture, sound, and mixed media, using materials such as wildfire soot, sheetrock dust, textiles, plaster, oral histories, and field recordings. Together, they reflect on both devastation and resilience, and how art can help us witness environmental change while imagining more hopeful futures for ecosystems and communities.

https://scalehouse2026events.eventive.org/schedule/69c5a9ceeff47dd7b661b48c

