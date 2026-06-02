Author Event: Dr. Jennifer Lincoln

Author and doctor Jennifer Lincoln will be at Hodgepodge Books and Taps on June 25th presenting her new book, The Birth Book: An OB-GYN's Guide to Demystifying Labor and Delivery.

RSVP to help us determine how many chairs to set-up! Please arrive 15 minutes before to claim your seat or we will open to others!

About the book:

Birth is a transformative, remarkable process, but it can also be incredibly daunting and traumatic—especially if you don’t have the medically-sound information you need to advocate for yourself. With misinformation rampant on social media and a dearth of trusted medical resources on the birth process, pregnant people feel left behind in a system that is failing them. Thirty-six percent of counties in America are labeled “maternity care deserts” where there is no or limited access to obstetric care—and it’s only getting worse.

We need a concise and comprehensive primer on the birth experience, whether that means a low-intervention birth or a complicated emergency c-section.

In The Birth Book, OB-GYN hospitalist and educator Dr. Jennifer Lincoln delivers exactly that. Dr. Lincoln answers all your questions, big and small, about labor and delivery, providing crucial insight and understanding.

Questions like:

• What is “normal” labor?

• What can I say no to?

• What are my options if baby is breech?

• How long does an induction take?

• And many, many more.

Backed by research and personal experience and including enlightening illustrations, The Birth Book gives you agency over your pregnancy and birth, along with context for the many choices you’ll need to make. With Dr. Lincoln’s help, readers will have an evidence-based resource at their fingertips for a better, safer, more informed birth.

