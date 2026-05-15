Awakened: Celebrating Women Composers – Rose Women’s Choir

Join us for a fun, moving and eclectic evening of music. Featuring world premiere performances of three original composition by Olivia Davis, Brittany Studer, and our Artistic Director Sarah B. Rose.

Guest performance by vocalist/songwriter Ratie D!

Featuring favorites by: Britney Spears, Sabrina Carpenter, Ingrid Michelson, Destiny's Child, Carole King, Sara Bareilles, the Brontë Sisters and more!

