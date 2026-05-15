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Awakened: Celebrating Women Composers – Rose Women’s Choir

Awakened: Celebrating Women Composers – Rose Women’s Choir

Join us for a fun, moving and eclectic evening of music. Featuring world premiere performances of three original composition by Olivia Davis, Brittany Studer, and our Artistic Director Sarah B. Rose.

Guest performance by vocalist/songwriter Ratie D!

Featuring favorites by: Britney Spears, Sabrina Carpenter, Ingrid Michelson, Destiny's Child, Carole King, Sara Bareilles, the Brontë Sisters and more!

Wildish Community Theater
$15-22
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

Rose Women’s Choir
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.rosewomenschoir.org/
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/