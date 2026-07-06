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Axé Samba Festival

Axé Samba Festival

Part of the City of Eugene’s Art in the Parks program, the Axé (ah-SHEH) festival will feature performances from West Coast drum groups playing Brazilian samba!
VamoLa, Portland Samba, Samba Ja and other performers will be sharing their love of Brazilian samba rhythms.

Come enjoy the beautiful Downtown Riverfront Park with music, games, food, drink and of course the water mister on a warm summer day. The Riverfront Park is actually directly in front of the Heartwood apartments at 500 Ferry Street.

Downtown Riverfront Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Samba Ja
4153190499
hellosambaja@gmail.com
https://sambaja.org

Artist Group Info

Samba Ja
axefestival.eugene@gmail.com
https://sambaja.org
Downtown Riverfront Park
701 E 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon