Basic Life Support Training and PPSO Fundraiser
Basic Life Support Training and PPSO Fundraiser
Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon is excited to offer our in-house Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification Training to our community this October! Get certified with a donation of your choice (suggested donation: $100). All proceeds benefit PPSO’s Patient Assistance Fund, helping patients cover the cost of healthcare services.
Gain life-saving skills and receive a BLS Certification card upon successful completion of the training. Spots are limited! Register today. Location details shared after completed registration.
Location Shared after Registration
0-100
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
541-344-2632 x.8802
development@ppsworegon.org
Location Shared after Registration