This Halloween, join us for the comedy/ horror/ rock musical critics call “a theatrical séance” and “a brilliant mix of campy B-movie humor, touching emotional depth, with a stellar pop-rock score”.

Bat Boy: The Musical at OPAL;

"Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy…"

OCT 29 - 31 & NOV 5 - 7 // 8PM // $25 Tix

*This production contains mature themes including murder, suicide, sexual assault, and use of prop weapons. Recommended for ages 14+.

