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Bat Boy: The Musical

Bat Boy: The Musical

This Halloween, join us for the comedy/ horror/ rock musical critics call “a theatrical séance” and “a brilliant mix of campy B-movie humor, touching emotional depth, with a stellar pop-rock score”.

Bat Boy: The Musical at OPAL;
"Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy…"

OCT 29 - 31 & NOV 5 - 7 // 8PM // $25 Tix

*This production contains mature themes including murder, suicide, sexual assault, and use of prop weapons. Recommended for ages 14+.

Opal Center for Arts and Education
$25
Every week through Nov 07, 2026.
Thursday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Opal Center for Arts and Education
5416230513
ocae@opalcentercg.org
https://opalcentercg.org/

Artist Group Info

ocae@opalcentercg.org
Opal Center for Arts and Education
513 E Main Street
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
5416230513
ocae@opalcentercg.org
https://opalcentercg.org/