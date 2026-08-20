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Beethoven & Mozart

Beethoven & Mozart

Artistic director Michael Anderson and microphilharmonic open their 10th season with an evening anchored by two of the masterpieces of the Classical period: Mozart’s 1784 Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, K.452 and Beethoven’s 1796 Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16, which was inspired by Mozart’s.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$25-$39
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/