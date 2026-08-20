Beethoven & Mozart
Beethoven & Mozart
Artistic director Michael Anderson and microphilharmonic open their 10th season with an evening anchored by two of the masterpieces of the Classical period: Mozart’s 1784 Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, K.452 and Beethoven’s 1796 Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16, which was inspired by Mozart’s.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$25-$39
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000