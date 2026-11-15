Beethoven Piano Sonatas: Performance & Roundtable Discussion
Beethoven Piano Sonatas: Performance & Roundtable Discussion
Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will talk about his recording of the 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas, and perform 3 sonatas: op. 78, op. 90, op. 109.
Tykeson Rehearsal Hall (inside Berwick Hall), UO School of Music
$15, $5 for students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Piano Institute
541-346-3781
info@oregonpianoinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
David Korevaar
Tykeson Rehearsal Hall (inside Berwick Hall), UO School of Music
975 E 18th Ave Eugene, OR 97403Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3761
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu