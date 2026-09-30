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Best Case Scenario

Best Case Scenario

Tired of environmental doom and gloom? So is Emma Marris. In this talk, based on her National Geographic cover story looking ahead to life in 2070, Marris will paint a portrait of one possible future: the one where we learn how to live well on Earth.

Its not easy to be optimistic about the environment these days, but a vision of the good futures that are still available to us is essential to keep our momentum up as we work for change. This talk won’t be a Pollyanna-ish exercise in wishful thinking. Change—and loss—has already begun and more is inevitable. But all is not lost, and there are diverse, green possibilities still.

Using the latest science and social science as a starting point, this vision of what we are fighting for is realistic, achievable, and inspiring.

OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
$15
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Central Oregon LandWatch
5416472930
info@colw.org
Central Oregon LandWatch
OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
1500 SW Chandler Ave
BEND, Oregon 97702