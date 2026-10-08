Bigleaf Maple Dinner at Camp Colton

Join Camp Colton for the fourth annual Bigleaf Maple Dinner on Saturday, November 7th and celebrate Oregon’s maple harvest with an eventing of food, nature, music, and community at Camp Colton!

Journey within Camp Colton’s 85-acre forest sanctuary to experience the maple-making process from tree to table. The evening will begin with a visit to the onsite Sugar Shack and maple sugaring walkthrough led by the Oregon Maple Project. Following the tour guests will participate in a Deep Listening Workshop with artist Megan Chin before enjoying a curated cocktail hour with appetizers. The evening culminates in a five-course family style dinner prepared by Camp Colton chef Aron Warren, paired with live music, cocktails, dessert, and raffle prizes.