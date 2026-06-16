Bizet Has His Day: Jazz & The Classics

Anyone with even passing familiarity with European art music of any ilk—Baroque, Classical, Romantic, opera, ballet, etc.—doesn’t root around in the Swing Era long before getting a sense that one’s “heard that…or something an awful lot like it…before.” In fact, you can kick back into just about any musical setting you like: rock, cartoons & films (of course) and even art music itself and discover people have been “stealing…or let’s just say ‘adapting’ intriguing themes from the masters forever. And why not? The masters did it too. Folk themes all over the place. Chuck and the guys, joined by Vanessa Greenway and Bill Hulings, lay out a fine afternoon of this: Puccini, Bach, Ravel, Chopin, Grieg, Debussy…