The Community Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to present Bonnie Paine of Elephant Revival at the WOW Hall on Wednesday, August 5th. With special guests Alexis Mahler and Geoffrey Louis Koch.

Bonnie Paine is a luminous force in contemporary roots music, known for performances that feel both intimate and electrifying. Celebrated as the ethereal voice and multi-instrumentalist behind Elephant Revival, Bonnie has captivated audiences with her unique songwriting on cello, musical saw, guitar and various percussion instruments; from big calf skin bass drums to djembe, to her signature snared electric washboard and stomp box. She has shaped a sound that blends Americana, Indie Art Rock, Acoustic Folk, Alternative and Celtic influences into something deeply transportive and soul-stirring.

On May 8, 2026, Bonnie stepped into a new light with the release of her highly anticipated debut solo album, Unseen, weaving together an intimate collection of melodies that are as haunting as they are restorative.

Her songs carry a rare kind of authenticity-earthy yet ethereal, grounded yet expansive. Her voice moves effortlessly from tender vulnerability to soaring, spine-tingling power. There’s a natural, almost elemental quality to her singing, as though it rises from the landscapes that inspire her. Whether delivering a hushed ballad or an impassioned anthem, she invites listeners into a space of reflection, connection, and awe.

Born in the Oklahoma countryside and rooted in the mountains of Colorado, Bonnie’s songwriting is deeply influenced by the geography of the heart and the natural world. Her sound is richly layered yet beautifully uncluttered, allowing harmonies and acoustic textures to breathe. Lyrics unfold poetically, creating music that feels like a journey through both inner and outer landscapes. In every note, Bonnie Paine radiates sincerity and creative courage. Her artistry doesn’t just entertain, it uplifts, awakens, and reminds listeners of the quiet magic woven through everyday life.

As a multi-instrumentalist, her performances feel alive and organic. There’s a sense of joyful spontaneity in the way she inhabits the stage, balancing playful charisma with deep emotional presence. Bonnie’s concerts move like a living soundtrack: part stripped down vulnerability, part slow-burn crescendo, part rhythmic propulsion.

While she has long been a collaborative force in the indie-folk scene, she has shared that her most fleshed-out musical concepts come to her in solitude. Now, that inner world takes center stage. Marking a major milestone in her career, this new chapter invites listeners into an intimate, evocative space where her warmly haunting vocals and intricate arrangements, refined through years of world travel and creative exploration, finally find a home of their very own.