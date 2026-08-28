Book and Puzzle Exchange at Argyle Winery

Visit Argyle for a lively book and puzzle exchange at the Spirit House. Clear a space on your bookshelf and bring your curiosity for a chance to share what you’ve enjoyed and discover a new favorite.

Settle into the newly redesigned Spirit House and parlor, where glass pours will be available, and the mood is easygoing. Browse the exchange tables, trade favorites, start a puzzle together, or simply relax with a glass and good company from the Argyle community.

Come for a fresh read, leave with a new puzzle, and enjoy a morning that’s meant to be shared. After making a selection, Argyle invites you to reserve a seated tasting to round out your visit.