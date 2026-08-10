Book Fair at Amaterra

For one afternoon, Amaterra Winery will transform into a book lover’s retreat as Hidden Worlds Bookstore fills our Barrel Room and Terrace with a thoughtfully curated collection of books available for purchase.

Browse for your next great read, settle in with a glass of wine, seasonal bites, or your favorite beverage and enjoy a leisurely afternoon overlooking the vineyard. Whether you’re searching for a new favorite novel or simply looking for a unique way to spend a summer day, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Reservations aren’t necessary!