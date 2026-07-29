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Boy Named Sue – A Horn Band Tribute to Johnny Cash & Other Country Legends

Boy Named Sue – A Horn Band Tribute to Johnny Cash & Other Country Legends

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with Boy Named Sue, Oregon’s premier horn band tribute to the legendary Johnny Cash and other country greats. Fronted by the charismatic Cuchulain, a low-voiced songwriter with a wry wit, the band delivers a lively and dynamic take on country classics.

🎵 What to Expect:

Country Favorites: Hits from Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Josh Turner, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson
Originals by Cuchulain: The evening kicks off with a short set of his clever and heartfelt original songs
High-Energy Performance: A unique blend of horns and traditional country instrumentation

Don’t miss this evening of nostalgia, fun, and top-notch musicianship. Join us to celebrate the music that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire audiences worldwide!

Wildish Community Theater
$20-25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/