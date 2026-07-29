Boy Named Sue – A Horn Band Tribute to Johnny Cash & Other Country Legends

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with Boy Named Sue, Oregon’s premier horn band tribute to the legendary Johnny Cash and other country greats. Fronted by the charismatic Cuchulain, a low-voiced songwriter with a wry wit, the band delivers a lively and dynamic take on country classics.

🎵 What to Expect:

Country Favorites: Hits from Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Josh Turner, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson

Originals by Cuchulain: The evening kicks off with a short set of his clever and heartfelt original songs

High-Energy Performance: A unique blend of horns and traditional country instrumentation

Don’t miss this evening of nostalgia, fun, and top-notch musicianship. Join us to celebrate the music that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire audiences worldwide!