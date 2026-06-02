Styled “a whimsical musical fantasy” by its creators, Brigadoon is, like The Wizard of Oz and most of the popular literature of the 1930s and ‘40s, as much a morality play as a light-hearted entertainment…a fine example of the era’s ability to work out life’s thorniest issues through flights of fancy and with a refreshing dose of good-humor, joie de vivre, and old-fashioned ethics. Alan Jay Lerner based his tale—of an enchanted village that only appears one day in every 100 years—on Germelshausen, an 1861 German short story. But the mid-1940s were not exactly the most strategic of times to launch a Broadway musical set in Germany, so he changed the locale to the Scottish Highlands. Add absolutely wonderful music by Frederick Loewe with such heartwarming songs as "I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean", "The Heather On The Hill", and "Almost Like Being In Love" and the results were and are, well, magical.