Brigadoon "Summer Sunsets Original Music Series"
Brigadoon "Summer Sunsets Original Music Series"
Leo Moon playing from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Feel free to come early and bring a picnic or enjoy our cheeseboards and charcuterie. Wine & non-alcohol beverages available. Ample table seating in our garden, but feel free to bring lawn chairs also. Please no pets or outside beverages. $6/person suggested donation toward our music series at door.
Brigadoon Wine Company
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Artist Group Info
Leo Moon
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson RoadJunction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com