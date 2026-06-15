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Brigadoon "Summer Sunsets Original Music Series"

Brigadoon "Summer Sunsets Original Music Series"

Leo Moon playing from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Feel free to come early and bring a picnic or enjoy our cheeseboards and charcuterie. Wine & non-alcohol beverages available. Ample table seating in our garden, but feel free to bring lawn chairs also. Please no pets or outside beverages. $6/person suggested donation toward our music series at door.

Brigadoon Wine Company
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Brigadoonwineco.con

Artist Group Info

Leo Moon
https://theleomoon.bandcamp.com
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson Road
Junction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com
https://www.brigadoonwineco.com/index.html