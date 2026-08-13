Brigadoon Summer Sunsets Original Music Series presents WRYGRASS
Brigadoon Summer Sunsets Original Music Series presents WRYGRASS
Join us Friday, August 21 for Wrygrass. This Corvallis trio plays it all: bluegrass, folk, jazz... on mandolin, guitar, banjo and more!
6:30-8:30 pm in our tasting room garden over the vineyard. Come early and grab a shaded table for a picnic dinner, or bring your lawn chairs and hang out with us on the lawn. Artisan cheeseboards, charcuterie, wine and non-alcohol beverages available for purchase. Please no pets. $6 suggested donation/person.
Brigadoon Wine Company
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Artist Group Info
Wrygrass
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson RoadJunction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com