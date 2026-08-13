© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brigadoon Summer Sunsets Original Music Series presents WRYGRASS

Brigadoon Summer Sunsets Original Music Series presents WRYGRASS

Join us Friday, August 21 for Wrygrass. This Corvallis trio plays it all: bluegrass, folk, jazz... on mandolin, guitar, banjo and more!
6:30-8:30 pm in our tasting room garden over the vineyard. Come early and grab a shaded table for a picnic dinner, or bring your lawn chairs and hang out with us on the lawn. Artisan cheeseboards, charcuterie, wine and non-alcohol beverages available for purchase. Please no pets. $6 suggested donation/person.

Brigadoon Wine Company
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Brigadoonwineco.con

Artist Group Info

Wrygrass
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson Road
Junction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com
https://www.brigadoonwineco.com/index.html