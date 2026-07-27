Bring Your Pages Critique Circle

Find your feedback people–and the perspectives your pages need at this 6-session critique circle

Getting words on the page is hard enough. But then what?

You start wondering: Is this working? Is it any good? Does it make sense to anyone besides me and my dog/cat/couch?

Whether you’ve been through a critique group before or this is your very first time sharing your writing out loud (gulp), Bring Your Pages is a supportive space to get the feedback you need—and to sharpen your own eye for craft along the way.

At Bring Your Pages, writer (and Wordcrafter) Jeaux Bartlett will guide you through how to give constructive, helpful, compassionate critique, centering the writer’s voice and intention throughout. You’ll receive useful feedback on your own writing, and you’ll learn how to give good feedback to others—which turns out to be one of the fastest ways to grow as a writer.

This group uses a compassionate and thoughtful approach rooted in Liz Lerman’s Critical Response Process, informed by Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping by Matthew Salesses and The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom by Felicia Rose Chavez. Critique isn’t about tearing your writing apart—it’s about lifting it up with clarity, care, and intention.

You’ll learn what’s working, what’s confusing, and what your piece is really about. Along the way, you’ll build a working vocabulary for talking about craft—naming what a piece is doing with structure, voice, or pacing, and why—skills that sharpen your own writing every bit as much as the feedback you receive.

What you’ll get from Bring Your Pages

-Supportive, constructive feedback on your work in progress (up to 6,000 words over the course of the group) tailored to you, your style, and voice

-A sharper eye for craft, built through close reading and analysis of your circle’s work—pacing, structure, voice, and point of view start to jump off the page once you’ve practiced spotting them in someone else’s

-Practice giving thoughtful, specific critique that names what’s working and why

-A circle of fellow writers who care about your writing as much as you do

-Confidence to trust your choices—and revise with clarity

-Accountability to get your writing done

Bring Your Pages isn’t just a solution to your writing struggles. It’s a way to form new connections and friendships with other writers. The enemy of creativity is often isolation, which can make you spiral into yourself and cloud your vision for your writing. By committing to six bi-weekly sessions, you’ll find fellow writers who understand this craft to talk with and become inspired by.

How it works

Each session, a few writers share their pages in advance. You’ll read their writing before class and come ready to share what you loved, what confused you, and what you want more of. Reading that closely is its own kind of craft class—you’ll start noticing the choices other writers make and asking why those choices work (or don’t). If you’re the writer receiving feedback, you’ll get your peers’ helpful written notes on your work. And you’ll learn a ton from giving feedback, too.

The fall cohort class is for:

Writers working on any genre of Memoir or Creative Nonfiction who want:

-Feedback on their writing from a trusted circle

-To learn craft by closely reading and analyzing other writers’ work, not just their own

-A deeper understanding of what’s working—and what could be stronger

-A regular, low-pressure space to be with other writers

Dates: Six sessions, every other Tuesday | Fall Memoir/Creative Nonfiction cohort: Oct 6 to Dec 15, 2026 – led by Jeaux Bartlett

Times: 3-5 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $199

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

About the Instructor

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them or xe/xem) is a writer and teacher living in Eugene, Oregon. Jeaux has published several books and online courses focused on personal growth, and their work has appeared in the Register Guard, Lane Monthly, Rochester insider, and Nature’s Wisdom, among other publications.