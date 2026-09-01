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Broadway at the Movies

Broadway at the Movies

Evynne Hollens’ Contemporary Songbook Project XII presents a “screen to stage” evening of songs from movie-to-musical titles. Evynne’s favorites: Spamalot, Legally Blonde, Bridges of Madison County, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Death Becomes Her, The Outsiders, and The Lost Boys.

Ashbrook Independent School
18-32
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
Ashbrook Independent School
4045 SW Research Way
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
information@willamettevalleysymphony.org
www.willamettevalleysymphony.org