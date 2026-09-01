Broadway at the Movies
Broadway at the Movies
Evynne Hollens’ Contemporary Songbook Project XII presents a “screen to stage” evening of songs from movie-to-musical titles. Evynne’s favorites: Spamalot, Legally Blonde, Bridges of Madison County, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Death Becomes Her, The Outsiders, and The Lost Boys.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
18-32
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000