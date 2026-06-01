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Broadway House Concerts Presents The Paula Byrne Quartet: "New Twists On Old Standards"

Broadway House Concerts Presents The Paula Byrne Quartet: "New Twists On Old Standards"

If you haven't had the pleasure of hearing Paula Byrne sing at one of her many venues in Portland, now's the chance to experience her quartet at Broadway House. Paula will bring an all-star group of Portland's finest jazz players, including Todd Marston, keyboard, Bill Athens, bass, and Jason Palmer, percussion. The audience is encouraged to bring a food or beverage item for a pot luck gathering with the musicians after the show. To reserve seats, email Paul at pbodin@uoregon.edu.

Broadway House Concerts
$25 general admission at the door; $15 student admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Broadway House Concerts

Artist Group Info

pbodin@uoregon.edu
Broadway House Concerts
911 West Broadway
Eugene, Oregon 97402
5413931504
pbodin@uoregon.edu