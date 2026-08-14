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Eugene OR 97401
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Building Resilience Workshop: Trauma-Informed & Healing-Centered Practice

Building Resilience Workshop: Trauma-Informed & Healing-Centered Practice

Join us for a highly interactive workshop exploring the impact of trauma in our communities and practical strategies to foster safety, resilience, connection, and well-being. Participants will learn trauma-informed and culturally responsive approaches, strengthen their ability to support others without causing harm, and explore practices that promote individual and community healing.

Continuing Education Credits (CMEs) Available Upon Request

Group Discounts Available

We look forward to learning with you!

The Trauma Healing Project
$100-125
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Trauma Healing Project
1 (541) 687-9447
ewalters@healingattention.org
https://healingattention.org
The Trauma Healing Project
631 East 19th Ave, Bldg B
Eugene, Oregon 97401
ocancentral@gmail.com