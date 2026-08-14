Building Resilience Workshop: Trauma-Informed & Healing-Centered Practice
Building Resilience Workshop: Trauma-Informed & Healing-Centered Practice
Join us for a highly interactive workshop exploring the impact of trauma in our communities and practical strategies to foster safety, resilience, connection, and well-being. Participants will learn trauma-informed and culturally responsive approaches, strengthen their ability to support others without causing harm, and explore practices that promote individual and community healing.
Continuing Education Credits (CMEs) Available Upon Request
Group Discounts Available
We look forward to learning with you!
The Trauma Healing Project
$100-125
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Trauma Healing Project
1 (541) 687-9447
ewalters@healingattention.org
The Trauma Healing Project
631 East 19th Ave, Bldg BEugene, Oregon 97401
ocancentral@gmail.com