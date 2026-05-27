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Can Can's Dolly!

Can Can's Dolly!

A reverie of rhinestones and ruffles, dazzling dance, and iconic sing-alongs, Dolly! is an original, fictional summertime spectacle inspired by the divine feminine. Magical and honey-covered, this jukebox-dance musical is a soulful romp that follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a glittery utopia. Big hair and even bigger ballads will inspire even the most apprehensive to sing through the laughs, love, tears, and joy.

Can Can's Paris Theatre
$39-89
Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Sunday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 09:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Saturday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 09:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Can Can's Paris Theatre
503.482.9533
communications@thecancan.com
https://www.cancanportland.com/

Artist Group Info

laurenmdevine27@gmail.com
Can Can's Paris Theatre
6 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, Oregon 97204
5034829533
communications@thecancan.com
http://www.cancanportland.com/carnival-of-curiosities-2026