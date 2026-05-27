Can Can's Dolly!

A reverie of rhinestones and ruffles, dazzling dance, and iconic sing-alongs, Dolly! is an original, fictional summertime spectacle inspired by the divine feminine. Magical and honey-covered, this jukebox-dance musical is a soulful romp that follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a glittery utopia. Big hair and even bigger ballads will inspire even the most apprehensive to sing through the laughs, love, tears, and joy.