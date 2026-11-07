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Cantrip Live Concert at the WOW Hall, A Eugene Scottish Festival Fundraiser!

Cantrip Live Concert at the WOW Hall, A Eugene Scottish Festival Fundraiser!

On Sunday, November 15th the Eugene Scottish Festival proudly welcome Cantrip to the WOW Hall.
The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell or piece of mischief and it aptly describes the unexpected twists and turns in their musical arrangements, likewise the compelling potency of their musicianship.

Swirling border pipes, raging fiddles, thunderous guitar and three rich voices blend to create a sound energetic enough to tear the roof off.

After 25 years of touring, Cantrip has found a character like no other. Echoes can be heard of trad music from the 1960s and 70s, but the years have slowly infested their music with the sounds of funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and even klezmer. Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald stir the elements in a witches’ cauldron, slowly coalescing into chaotic order.
"Their music comes from wild landscapes and wild places of the spirit." -- The Orcadian See less

Wow Hall
$25 online and $30 at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Scottish Festival
info@eugenescottishfestival.org
https://eugenescottishfestival.org/

Artist Group Info

Cantrip
danielle.canismusic@gmail.com
https://www.cantrip-music.com/
Wow Hall
291 West 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 687-2746
info@wowhall.org
https://wowhall.org