Casanostra

Jessica LaMotte and Priyo bring cultural classics from around the world to life with virtuosic skill -- from the passionate rhythms of the Gypsy Kings to the stirring beats of Cuban salsa. Come early to picnic in our tasting room garden, or purchase a Northwest Cheeseboard. We have non-alcohol lemonades, wine, and more. Plenty of tables dot the garden, but lawn chairs are also welcome. Please no dogs or outside beverages. A $6 donation toward our music series is greatly appreciated.