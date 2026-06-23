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Casanostra

Casanostra

Jessica LaMotte and Priyo bring cultural classics from around the world to life with virtuosic skill -- from the passionate rhythms of the Gypsy Kings to the stirring beats of Cuban salsa. Come early to picnic in our tasting room garden, or purchase a Northwest Cheeseboard. We have non-alcohol lemonades, wine, and more. Plenty of tables dot the garden, but lawn chairs are also welcome. Please no dogs or outside beverages. A $6 donation toward our music series is greatly appreciated.

Brigadoon Wine Company
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Brigadoonwineco.con

Artist Group Info

Casanostra
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson Road
Junction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com
https://www.brigadoonwineco.com/index.html