Cascadia Mud City Stomp: A Fall Hoedown
Cascadia Mud City Stomp: A Fall Hoedown
Cascadia Wildlands and the Mud City Old-Time Society join forces for a night of community, dancing, and fun!
This is a totally free event and all are welcome! Feel free to make a donation to Cascadia Wildlands at the door!
Activities:
-Native plant sale brought to you by Doak Creek Native Plant Nursery. Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting Cascadia Wildlands conservation programs.
-Gender Inclusive Square Dance brought to you by local organization Mud City Old-Time Society
-Food trucks to grab some bites in between dancing and games
-Local libations provided by Gratitude Brewing and RainSong Vineyard
-Live Music from a local band
-And more!
Parking:
Parking will be general downtown street parking or the parking garages located in the area.
Accessibility:
This event is designed to be inclusive and accessible. The Pavilion is wheelchair friendly and there are ADA-accessible bathrooms on sight. It is our desire for this event to be open and accessible to the entire community.
We can't wait to see you there!