Cascadia Mud City Stomp: A Fall Hoedown

Cascadia Wildlands and the Mud City Old-Time Society join forces for a night of community, dancing, and fun!

This is a totally free event and all are welcome! Feel free to make a donation to Cascadia Wildlands at the door!

Activities:

-Native plant sale brought to you by Doak Creek Native Plant Nursery. Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting Cascadia Wildlands conservation programs.

-Gender Inclusive Square Dance brought to you by local organization Mud City Old-Time Society

-Food trucks to grab some bites in between dancing and games

-Local libations provided by Gratitude Brewing and RainSong Vineyard

-Live Music from a local band

-And more!

Parking:

Parking will be general downtown street parking or the parking garages located in the area.

Accessibility:

This event is designed to be inclusive and accessible. The Pavilion is wheelchair friendly and there are ADA-accessible bathrooms on sight. It is our desire for this event to be open and accessible to the entire community.

We can't wait to see you there!

