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Cascadia Mud City Stomp: A Fall Hoedown

Cascadia Mud City Stomp: A Fall Hoedown

Cascadia Wildlands and the Mud City Old-Time Society join forces for a night of community, dancing, and fun!

This is a totally free event and all are welcome! Feel free to make a donation to Cascadia Wildlands at the door!

Activities:

-Native plant sale brought to you by Doak Creek Native Plant Nursery. Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting Cascadia Wildlands conservation programs.
-Gender Inclusive Square Dance brought to you by local organization Mud City Old-Time Society
-Food trucks to grab some bites in between dancing and games
-Local libations provided by Gratitude Brewing and RainSong Vineyard
-Live Music from a local band
-And more!

Parking:

Parking will be general downtown street parking or the parking garages located in the area.

Accessibility:

This event is designed to be inclusive and accessible. The Pavilion is wheelchair friendly and there are ADA-accessible bathrooms on sight. It is our desire for this event to be open and accessible to the entire community.

We can't wait to see you there!

Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cascadia Wildlands
5414341463
info@cascwild.org
http://cascwild.org

Artist Group Info

What The Devil
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza-164