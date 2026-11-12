Chamber Music Amici- The Nordic Sound
Chamber Music Amici- The Nordic Sound
A journey into Northern Europe’s rich chamber tradition: Gade’s lyrical Danish romanticism paired with Sibelius’ sweeping Finnish quintet.
PROGRAM
Niels Gade • Piano Trio in F Major, Op. 42
Jean Sibelius • Piano Quintet in G Minor, JS 159
Wildish Community Theater
$39-54
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com