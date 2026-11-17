Porthole Players Offers Arts-For-All Performance of ‘Chicago’

Porthole Players is holding an “Arts-For-All” performance of “Chicago – A Musical Vaudeville” on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Alice Silverman Theater at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Tickets for this community event will be available at any donation amount attendees are able to make. Tickets will be released at the PAC box office at 10 a.m. on the day of the show and must be claimed in person.

“Chicago” is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins with script adaptation by David Thompson. Set in Roaring Twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune and acquittal.

Chicago premiered on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre on June 3, 1975. Directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, the production starred Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon and ran for 936 performances. On November 14, 1996, a revival of the musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, directed by Walter Bobbie, starring Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking. The revival production later transferred to Shubert Theatre, and then to the Ambassador Theatre, where, three decades later, it continues to run, logging over 11,000 performances.

The local production is directed by Jennifer Chaney, who most recently served as Costumer for 2025’s Porthole Players production of “The SpongeBob Musical”. She has been involved with the Newport Performing Arts Center since the 1990’s and involved with Porthole Players since 2001. Chaney holds a BA from University of Oregon and an MFA in theatre arts and playwriting from the University of Idaho.

Producers Jennifer Locklear and Morgan Locklear, Assistant Director Helen Layton, Music Director Cameron Locklear, Vocal Director Jason Holland, and Stage Manager Michael Golden have worked alongside Chaney throughout the entire process. Leading the cast of thirty-six are Jaime Lee Hart as Velma Kelly, Keely Schierbeek as Roxie Hart, Richie Scott as Billy Flynn, Morgan Locklear as Amos Hart, Stacy Fischer as Mama Morton, Kate Miller as Mary Sunshine, Jowie Man as Go-to-Hell Kitty and Moss Webster as Fred Casely.

“Chicago – A Musical Vaudeville” will continue for two more weekends through Nov. 29, including Thanksgiving weekend. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information are available through the Newport Performing Arts Center box office at 541-265-ARTS (2787), or online at www.coastarts.org.

