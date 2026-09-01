Chris Smither
Chris Smither
Long-time friend Chris Smither makes his 7th stop at Jaqua Concert Hall since 2007. Why? As Mojo put it “Eighty this year with five-and-a-half decades of LPs behind him, Smither sounds as good, maybe better than ever. The deft guitar-picking and floorboard-stomping are still there. So are his fine songs with their wry, wise, trenchant words, timeless melodies and languid ash-and-gravel voice.” Awesome to have him back.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
28-36
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
Artist Group Info
Chris Smither
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000