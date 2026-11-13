Gnome lovers, this one's for you! We heard a rumor that Oakshire folk love a good gnome (even an "Ill-Tempered" one), and this one is all decked out for Christmas.

No art experience needed. We pre-trace every canvas, bring all the supplies, and paint him together step by step. Come with your crew or come solo and meet some new friends, and you'll head home with your very own gnome. Glitter on his hat is optional, but highly encouraged.

Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and snacks, don your sexy black apron, and settle in before we start. Pair your painting with an Oakshire pint and lunch from the food carts on site. Free street parking, plus Oakshire's lot across the street.

$45 per painter. Pre-registration is required.