Ciao Felicia LIVE Tango Band

***LIVE MUSIC - CIAO FELICIA TANGO BAND***

Ciao Felicia out of Portland Oregon blends jazz and classical influences with Argentine tango music. Known for high-energy performances they bring the heat to milongas, concerts, and community!

"MILONGA DEL VIERNES"

FRIDAY NIGHT MILONGA - OCTOBER 16th 2026

AT THE VETS CLUB IN EUGENE OREGON

1626 WILLAMETTE STREET

7PM TO 11:00

$25 ENTRY

ONLY $5 FOR STUDENTS!

INCLUDING DANCE STUDENTS IN

*** BALLROOM *** SALSA *** WEST COAST *** SWING ***

EVERYONE WELCOME!