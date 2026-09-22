Ciao Felicia LIVE Tango Band
Ciao Felicia LIVE Tango Band
***LIVE MUSIC - CIAO FELICIA TANGO BAND***
Ciao Felicia out of Portland Oregon blends jazz and classical influences with Argentine tango music. Known for high-energy performances they bring the heat to milongas, concerts, and community!
"MILONGA DEL VIERNES"
FRIDAY NIGHT MILONGA - OCTOBER 16th 2026
AT THE VETS CLUB IN EUGENE OREGON
1626 WILLAMETTE STREET
7PM TO 11:00
$25 ENTRY
ONLY $5 FOR STUDENTS!
INCLUDING DANCE STUDENTS IN
*** BALLROOM *** SALSA *** WEST COAST *** SWING ***
EVERYONE WELCOME!
Vet's Club
$5 to $25
07:00 AM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Midtown Tango
midtowntango@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ciao Felicia
Vet's Club
1626 Willamette StEugene, Oregon 97405
(541) 338-4074
vetsmemorial1626@gmail.com