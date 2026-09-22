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Ciao Felicia LIVE Tango Band

Ciao Felicia LIVE Tango Band

***LIVE MUSIC - CIAO FELICIA TANGO BAND***

Ciao Felicia out of Portland Oregon blends jazz and classical influences with Argentine tango music. Known for high-energy performances they bring the heat to milongas, concerts, and community!

"MILONGA DEL VIERNES"

FRIDAY NIGHT MILONGA - OCTOBER 16th 2026

AT THE VETS CLUB IN EUGENE OREGON

1626 WILLAMETTE STREET

7PM TO 11:00

$25 ENTRY

ONLY $5 FOR STUDENTS!

INCLUDING DANCE STUDENTS IN

*** BALLROOM *** SALSA *** WEST COAST *** SWING ***

EVERYONE WELCOME!

Vet's Club
$5 to $25
07:00 AM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Midtown Tango
midtowntango@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/midtowntango/events/

Artist Group Info

Ciao Felicia
https://www.ciaofeliciamusic.com/
Vet's Club
1626 Willamette St
Eugene, Oregon 97405
(541) 338-4074
vetsmemorial1626@gmail.com
https://thevetsbuilding.com/