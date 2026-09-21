Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills
Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills
Pressing cider at Oregon's only surviving water-powered mill. Free Tours from 9 to 4pm. Park is open for picnics dawn to dusk. Located on Oregon's Bikeway, Historic Mill built in 1858. Free tastings of cider with half gallon jugs for $5.
Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society
5416542052
Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
32655 Boston Mill DriveShedd, Oregon 97377
503-713-1418
park.info@oregon.gov