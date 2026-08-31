Cider Pressing at Thompson’s Mills

Free Cider Pressing fun for the whole family on Saturday, September 5 from 11 a.m. until the apples are gone. Tastings are free and half gallon jugs are available for a $5 donation to the Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society. Thompson’s Mills, built in 1848, is the only surviving water powered mill in the state and is operated by the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. The location is two miles east of Shedd on Boston Mill Road. The Park is open dawn to dusk almost every day of the year. Tours of the old grist mill are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Picnic tables and vault toilets are available. Additional pressing dates are October 10 and 24. For additional information contact Don Lyon at 541 654 2052.