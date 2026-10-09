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Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta

Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta

Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta,
Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln St.
Oct 18th 4-7pm
Music by Bongolatte, a high-energy band blending Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms into a vibrant musical experience
Silent auction and raffle with wide range of fabulous prizes including:
*gift certificates to local restaurants, wineries, the Hult Center, theaters, OMSI, baseball games,
*alpaca items from Ecuador,
*children's books from around the world,
*clothes and jewelry,
*pottery and art.
Family friendly event.
Entrance by donation

Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cielo de Amor
485-201-9593
Cielodeamor70@gmail.com
www.cielodeamor.org

Artist Group Info

Bongolatte
https://bongolatte.com/home
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401