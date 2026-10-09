Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta,

Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln St.

Oct 18th 4-7pm

Music by Bongolatte, a high-energy band blending Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms into a vibrant musical experience

Silent auction and raffle with wide range of fabulous prizes including:

*gift certificates to local restaurants, wineries, the Hult Center, theaters, OMSI, baseball games,

*alpaca items from Ecuador,

*children's books from around the world,

*clothes and jewelry,

*pottery and art.

Family friendly event.

Entrance by donation