Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta
Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta
Cielo de Amor Annual Fiesta,
Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln St.
Oct 18th 4-7pm
Music by Bongolatte, a high-energy band blending Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms into a vibrant musical experience
Silent auction and raffle with wide range of fabulous prizes including:
*gift certificates to local restaurants, wineries, the Hult Center, theaters, OMSI, baseball games,
*alpaca items from Ecuador,
*children's books from around the world,
*clothes and jewelry,
*pottery and art.
Family friendly event.
Entrance by donation
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cielo de Amor
485-201-9593
Cielodeamor70@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bongolatte
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln StreetEugene, Oregon 97401