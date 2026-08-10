CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: GRAVE OF THE VAMPIRE (1972)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: GRAVE OF THE VAMPIRE (1972)
For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: GRAVE OF THE VAMPIRE
CONTENT ADVISORY - THIS FILM CONTAINS SEXUAL MATERIAL THAT MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR SOME AUDIENCES
Vampire Caleb Croft has awakened from his unholy slumber – with an insatiable lust for blood and the pleasures of the flesh. Starring William Smith. Directed by John Hayes.
Tuesday, August 18th only!
Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00
$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com