CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: GRAVE OF THE VAMPIRE (1972)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: GRAVE OF THE VAMPIRE

CONTENT ADVISORY - THIS FILM CONTAINS SEXUAL MATERIAL THAT MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR SOME AUDIENCES

Vampire Caleb Croft has awakened from his unholy slumber – with an insatiable lust for blood and the pleasures of the flesh. Starring William Smith. Directed by John Hayes.

Tuesday, August 18th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!