CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)

A young woman searching for her missing artist father finds herself in the strange seaside town of Point Dune, which seems to be under the influence of a mysterious undead cult. Starring Marianna Hill. Directed by Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz. RATED R!

Tuesday, August 4th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!