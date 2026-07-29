CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)
For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)
A young woman searching for her missing artist father finds herself in the strange seaside town of Point Dune, which seems to be under the influence of a mysterious undead cult. Starring Marianna Hill. Directed by Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz. RATED R!
Tuesday, August 4th only!
Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00
$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com