CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THE LUCIFER COMPLEX

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THE LUCIFER COMPLEX (1978)

An intelligence agent discovers a Nazi plot to revive the Third Reich by using clones. Starring Robert Vaughn. Directed by David L. Hewitt, Kenneth Hartford.

Tuesday, July 7th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!