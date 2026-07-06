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CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THE LUCIFER COMPLEX

CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THE LUCIFER COMPLEX

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THE LUCIFER COMPLEX (1978)

An intelligence agent discovers a Nazi plot to revive the Third Reich by using clones. Starring Robert Vaughn. Directed by David L. Hewitt, Kenneth Hartford.

Tuesday, July 7th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!

Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th street
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com
https://darksidecinema.com/