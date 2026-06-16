CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THE TERROR (1963)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THE TERROR (1963)

Lt. Andre Duvalier awakens on a beach to the sight of a strange woman who leads him to the gothic, towering castle that serves as home to an eerie baron. Starring Jack Nicholson, Boris Karloff. Directed by Roger Corman.

Tuesday, June 23rd only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!