CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THEY CAM FROM BEYOND SPACE (1967)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THEY CAME FROM BEYOND SPACE (1967)

When meteors in a curious V-formation crash on a Cornwall field, an alien force possesses several scientists and infects bystanders with a deadly disease. Starring Robert Hutton, Jennifer Jayne. Directed by Freddie Francis.

Tuesday, July 21st only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!