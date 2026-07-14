CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THEY CAM FROM BEYOND SPACE (1967)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THEY CAM FROM BEYOND SPACE (1967)
For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THEY CAME FROM BEYOND SPACE (1967)
When meteors in a curious V-formation crash on a Cornwall field, an alien force possesses several scientists and infects bystanders with a deadly disease. Starring Robert Hutton, Jennifer Jayne. Directed by Freddie Francis.
Tuesday, July 21st only!
Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00
$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com