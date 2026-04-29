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CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)

CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)

In a post-apocalyptic world, the human population has been reduced to a few starving groups; two loners help protect a group of pilgrims from a ruthless gang intent on exterminating everyone left and purging the earth. Starring Giancarlo Prete, Fred Williamson. Directed by Enzo G. Castellari. Rated R!

Tuesday, May 5th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!

Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Get Tickets
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th street
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com
https://darksidecinema.com/