CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)
For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: WARRIORS OF THE WASTELAND (1983)
In a post-apocalyptic world, the human population has been reduced to a few starving groups; two loners help protect a group of pilgrims from a ruthless gang intent on exterminating everyone left and purging the earth. Starring Giancarlo Prete, Fred Williamson. Directed by Enzo G. Castellari. Rated R!
Tuesday, May 5th only!
Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00
$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:
Free ice cream before the show!
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
06:15 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com