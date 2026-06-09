CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: BELA LUGOSI MEETS A BROOKLYN GORILLA (1952)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: BELA LUGOSI MEETS A BROOKLYN GORILLA (1952)

The entertainment duo Mitchell & Petrillo, en route to a USO show for troops in Guam, fall out of their plane and end up on the jungle island of Cola Cola, where the mad scientist Dr. Zabor is conducting evolutionary experiments. Starring Bela Lugosi. Directed by William Beaudine.

Tuesday, June 16th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!cting evolutionary experiments. Starring Bela Lugosi. Directed by William Beaudine.