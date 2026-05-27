CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: INVASION OF THE BEE GIRLS (1973)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: INVASION OF THE BEE GIRLS (1973)

A powerful cosmic force turns Earth women into queen bees who kill men by wearing them out sexually. Starring William Smith, Anitra Ford. Directed by Denis Sanders.

Tuesday, June 2nd only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!