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Coastal Voices Third Annual Broadway Magic! Gala: Can You Hear The People Sing?

Coastal Voices Third Annual Broadway Magic! Gala: Can You Hear The People Sing?

This year’s Coastal Voices Fundraising Gala, Broadway Magic! entitled Do You Hear the People Sing? is coming to the Newport Performing Arts Center on July 18th. Dress in your best and join us for an evening of glitz, glam, raffle prizes, showtunes and more! Selections from Hamilton, 1776, and Les Misérables will be performed by the choir, SoundWaves and featuring local guest artists Jason Holland, McKenna Hoover and Marc Montminy. Tickets start at $75 and all ticket levels include complimentary appetizers and beverages before the show. For more information, visit coastal-voices.org.

Newport Performing Arts Center
$75-100
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coastal Voices
(541) 283-6295
info@coastal-voices.org
https://www.coastal-voices.org/

Artist Group Info

maatkins26@gmail.com
Newport Performing Arts Center
777 W. Olive St.
Newport, Oregon
(541) 265-2787
http://www.coastarts.org/pac