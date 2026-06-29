Coastal Voices Third Annual Broadway Magic! Gala: Can You Hear The People Sing?

This year’s Coastal Voices Fundraising Gala, Broadway Magic! entitled Do You Hear the People Sing? is coming to the Newport Performing Arts Center on July 18th. Dress in your best and join us for an evening of glitz, glam, raffle prizes, showtunes and more! Selections from Hamilton, 1776, and Les Misérables will be performed by the choir, SoundWaves and featuring local guest artists Jason Holland, McKenna Hoover and Marc Montminy. Tickets start at $75 and all ticket levels include complimentary appetizers and beverages before the show. For more information, visit coastal-voices.org.

