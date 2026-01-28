Community Contra Dance
Community Contra Dance
Final Community Contra Dance of the 2025/26 Season coming up on Saturday, June 13.
Music by the Golden Twine String Band with Megan Tucker, Emma Hardin, and Yona Appletree calling
Think swing dancing's cooler cousin: live music, rotating partners and big smiles! Learn the basic moves in our beginners' lesson starting at 7 pm and you'll have fun at your first dance!
No partner necessary--Everyone welcome!
Dance follows lesson 7:30 - 10 pm
Edison Elementary School, 1328 22nd Ave, Eugene
Tickets at the door, $12-$20 non-members; $10 - $20 for EFS members; $8 students, Under 18 free
Folk Tradition…Dance Party Vibes!
Edison Elementary School
$8 - $20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Folklore Society
541-729-0180
president@eugenefolklore.org
Edison Elementary School
1328 E 22nd AveEugene, Oregon 97405
publicity@eugenefolklore.org