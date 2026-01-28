Final Community Contra Dance of the 2025/26 Season coming up on Saturday, June 13.

Music by the Golden Twine String Band with Megan Tucker, Emma Hardin, and Yona Appletree calling

Think swing dancing's cooler cousin: live music, rotating partners and big smiles! Learn the basic moves in our beginners' lesson starting at 7 pm and you'll have fun at your first dance!

No partner necessary--Everyone welcome!

Dance follows lesson 7:30 - 10 pm

Edison Elementary School, 1328 22nd Ave, Eugene

Tickets at the door, $12-$20 non-members; $10 - $20 for EFS members; $8 students, Under 18 free

Folk Tradition…Dance Party Vibes!

