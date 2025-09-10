Join Eugene Folklore Society's first Community Contra Dance of the 2026-27 dance season. It's a lively and lighthearted social dance - Family friendly, beginners welcome, no partner necessary. Think swing dancing's cooler cousin: live music, rotating partners and big smiles! Learn the basic moves in our beginners' lesson starting at 7 pm and have fun at your first dance! For the experienced dancers, we will be hosting a flourish workshop at 6:30. Dance from 7:30 - 10:00 to live music from the Euphemists with Calling by Meadow Poujade. Gender-neutral calling. Everyone's welcome!

