Contra Dance Pride Month Kick-Off Party
Contra Dance Pride Month Kick-Off Party
Kick off Pride Month and dance with your entire community with live music by Nobody's Business with Noah Grunzweig calling. Learn the steps at the 7pm lesson, and you'll be ready to enjoy the dance! No partner necessary, gender neutral calling.
Edison Elementary School
Tickets at the door. $8 students, Sliding scale $12 - 15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Folklore Society
541-729-0180
president@eugenefolklore.org
Edison Elementary School
1328 E 22nd AveEugene, Oregon 97405
publicity@eugenefolklore.org