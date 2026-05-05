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Contra Dance Pride Month Kick-Off Party

Contra Dance Pride Month Kick-Off Party

Kick off Pride Month and dance with your entire community with live music by Nobody's Business with Noah Grunzweig calling. Learn the steps at the 7pm lesson, and you'll be ready to enjoy the dance! No partner necessary, gender neutral calling.

Edison Elementary School
Tickets at the door. $8 students, Sliding scale $12 - 15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Folklore Society
541-729-0180
president@eugenefolklore.org
https://eugenefolklore.org/event/special-monday-nov-10-contra-dance-with-george-marshall/
Edison Elementary School
1328 E 22nd Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97405
publicity@eugenefolklore.org
https://eugenefolklore.org/