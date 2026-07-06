The 2026 Corvallis Celtic Festival is happening July 16th through 19th in downtown Corvallis. A summertime celebration of Celtic music and culture, the festival features live performances, participatory workshops, dancing, community music sessions, children's activities, and Celtic-themed vendors. Free festival events take place throughout downtown Corvallis and are made possible by the Corvallis Folklore Society.

Information can be found at: CorvallisCelticFestival.org.