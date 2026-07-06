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Corvallis Celtic Festival

Corvallis Celtic Festival

The 2026 Corvallis Celtic Festival is happening July 16th through 19th in downtown Corvallis. A summertime celebration of Celtic music and culture, the festival features live performances, participatory workshops, dancing, community music sessions, children's activities, and Celtic-themed vendors. Free festival events take place throughout downtown Corvallis and are made possible by the Corvallis Folklore Society.

Information can be found at: CorvallisCelticFestival.org.

Downtown Corvallis
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Corvallis Folklore Society
541-760-8032
bethbrown15@gmail.com
https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/

Artist Group Info

a.sanders333@gmail.com
Downtown Corvallis
Between Monroe and Jefferson Ave
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
https://www.corvalliscelticfestival.org/
corvalliscelticfestival.org