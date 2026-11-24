Corvallis First Saturday Contra Dance
Corvallis First Saturday Contra Dance
Come experience energetic, supportive social dancing to kicking live music! It's folk dancing, but really cool.
7pm instruction for beginning dancers. Full evening dance 7:30-10:30.
Live music by The Errant Twizzlers, with calling by William Watson.
All ages, everyone welcome!
Contra dancing is super fun and welcoming to everyone. No partner necessary, no experience necessary. All dances are taught. Anyone can dance either role. Contra is an inclusive, queer friendly and sober social dance form originally from New England. Always live music and live calling, hosted by the Corvallis Folklore Society. We dance in Corvallis every first and third Saturday.
Willamette Community and Grange Hall
$12-20 sliding scale, Student $6, kids FREE
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Corvallis Folklore Society
541-760-8032
bethbrown15@gmail.com
Willamette Community and Grange Hall
27555 Greenberry RdCorvallis, Oregon 97339
5416098335
WillametteGrange@gmail.com