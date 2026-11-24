Come experience energetic, supportive social dancing to kicking live music! It's folk dancing, but really cool.

7pm instruction for beginning dancers. Full evening dance 7:30-10:30.

Live music by The Errant Twizzlers, with calling by William Watson.

All ages, everyone welcome!

Contra dancing is super fun and welcoming to everyone. No partner necessary, no experience necessary. All dances are taught. Anyone can dance either role. Contra is an inclusive, queer friendly and sober social dance form originally from New England. Always live music and live calling, hosted by the Corvallis Folklore Society. We dance in Corvallis every first and third Saturday.